Neha Dhupia captures adorable moment of her daughter Mehr kissing her baby brother; Navya Nanda REACTS

Mommy Neha Dhupia recently captured an adorable moment of her kids. Neha shared several cute pictures of Mehr with her baby brother on her Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, Mehr, who wore a unicorn tiara, can be seen bending over to kiss her little brother. Neha didn’t reveal her kids’ faces in the photographs, however, captured the moment beautifully. In another picture, Mehr can be seen looking at a white rose. Sharing the pictures she wrote “#thankful for …(heart emoticon) (unicorn emoticon)”.

As soon as Neha shared the picture, fans showered them with love. One of the users wrote, “Absolutely Cute”, while another one wrote, “Awww so adorable”. The post even garnered Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s attention. Navya dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Even Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi poured in love for the kids. For those unaware, Neha and Angad welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 3, 2021. The couple got blessed with their daughter Mehr a few months after their marriage.

Take a look:

Last week, Neha took to her Instagram handle and penned a beautiful birthday wish for Mehr. Sharing a priceless picture with her, Neha wrote, “At 11.25 am , three years ago on this day … my heart started beating outside my body … our baby girl you taught us what love is. Happy birthday our little unicorn. Mama has fallen short of words … (which never happens).”

Even dad Angad shared a video and wrote, “You make me want to be a better person each day. My love for you I cannot express.. my heart is filled with gratitude thank you to the almighty.. to the universe and your lovely mother for bringing you into this world. And you choosing us as your parents. I love you my lifeline, Mehr. Spread your laughter wherever you go. May Waheguru bless you now and forever. MEHR #happybirthday @mehrdhupiabedi @nehadhupia.”

