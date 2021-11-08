Neha Dhupia drops various versions of Monday Blues; Which one do you most relate to?

Monday Blues are real and there are no two ways about it. However, Neha Dhupia is trying to keep it fun and even keep her fans and followers engaged with her content. She began Monday morning by doing just that as she dropped a series of photos. In the photos, Neha was seen wearing a stunning Payal Singhal outfit in a deep blue colour.

Channelling some of that colour energy, Neha revealed her various Monday moods but settled on one as she said, "I'll go with number 6." While she was smiling wide for the camera in one photo, in another the actress hid her face from the camera. She captioned the pictures, "Blues of a different kind this Monday morning… I ll go with number 6… which one are you? #ootd."

Check out Neha Dhupia's Monday Blues post:

Which Monday Blue mood do you most relate to? Let us know in the comments below.

Recently, Neha used her large Instagram following to talk and normalise about breast feeding. The actress, who gave birth to her second child a few weeks ago, has been an advocate of breastfeeding in public.

