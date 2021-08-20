Neha Dhupia dubs for her upcoming project in the midst of ‘breathlessness, back ache & burps’; PICS

Neha Dhupia has been on top of her game and is giving pregnancy goals ever since she has conceived her second child with her husband, Angad Bedi. Apart from sharing glimpses of her workout routine, the actress has constantly been shooting for her upcoming project. Today, she took to her Instagram to open up about dubbing in her third trimester. Posting several pictures from the dubbing room, Neha revealed all the challenges she has to go through while dubbing for the film.

Taking to her Instagram, Neha Dhupia shared a couple of pictures of her standing in front of the mic, ready to dub. We can see her holding her bump in the pictures as she smiles, wearing headphones and dubbing. In the last picture, the actress gave us a glimpse of her baby bump from a top angle. Sharing these pictures Neha wrote, “Dubbing for an action film in your third trimester is a different ball game … ofcourse I had no idea when I was shooting that I would be coming back to dub some bits in this state…Somewhere between the breathlessness and the back ache and the burps the only way out was to sit and get thru as opposed to always standing and recreating the force. I love dubbing … it gives you the opportunity to re create so much in such a controlled environment but when you are this pregnant one just has to do the same things differently. This ones for the cast n crew on #sanak … thank you for making me a part of this and now can’t wait for everyone to watch it ….”

Take a look:

Neha Dhupia has been quite active on Instagram and has been sharing every update about her pregnancy with her fans. Be it her maternity fashion or maternity workout; everything has gotten too popular amongst fans. Now, with her being unstoppable even during her third trimester, she is becoming an inspiration for many mom-to-be’s.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Mom to be Neha Dhupia’s red boots are everything you need to make a style statement this monsoon