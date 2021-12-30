Neha Dhupia enjoys a relaxing vacation in Goa with Angad Bedi and kids; See PICS

With New Year approaching, many Bollywood celebrities have already jetted off to various exotic vacation destinations with their families. After wrapping up their work, the actors have taken out some time to relax and welcome New Year with much love. Recently, Neha Dhupia along with her husband Angad Bedi and the kids took off to Goa to enjoy some quality time. Neha ensured to keep her fans updated with the glimpses amid her family time. On Wednesday, the actress took to her social media handle and treated fans to fun photographs.

In one of the pictures, Angad can be seen walking on a wooden pathway with her little munchkin Mehr. Neha also shared a solo picture of herself dressed in casual striped attire with a jute bag. The actress also dropped a picture of Mehr enjoying on the beech and making unicorns with sand. Sharing it, Neha wrote, “Unicorn love is real… way more than sand castles”. Looks like Neha and her family are completely enjoying their vacation. For the uninitiated, Neha and Angad tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first kid, Mehr, the same year. The couple got blessed with their second child, a baby boy in October, this year.

Take a look:

Recently, Neha and her family celebrated their first Christmas with the newborn. Neha shared the photographs and penned a cute note. She wrote, “Welcome to our crazy, chaotic, cheerful Christmas… this is all that a girl could wish for and more … thank you Santa, those years of leaving cookies and milk out really worked #merrychristmas from ours to yours ….”