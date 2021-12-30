Neha Dhupia flaunts her Mehendi from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding in NEW photos.

It has only been a few weeks since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot and made their romance Instagram official. The couple got married at the Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur in a lavish three-day ceremony. Several B-town guests were in attendance including Kabir Khan, Min Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Sharvari Wagh among others.

While their guests had to adhere to strict no-phone policy inside the venue, Neha Dhupia shared some glimpses on Thursday. Well, the photos don't feature Vicky or Katrina, but Neha's Mehendi and her stunning outfit for one of the occasions. The actress shared a series of photos in which she can be seen flaunting her Mehendi.

Just like Katrina, Neha's Mehendi also has husband Angad Bedi's name hidden in it. Can you spot it?

Sharing the photos, Neha captioned it, "Spot #Angad in the frame… mere yaar ki shaadi th… #latepost #ootd @sureenachowdhri @sangeetaboochra @aasthasharma @iammanisha … for the love of #vicky and #katrina." The talk show host wore a stunning black and purple embellished kaftan, equally stunning jewellery and poker straight hair.

Check out Neha Dhupia's photos below:

The actress' fans were quick to flood the comments section and were all praise for Neha Dhupia's photos. One fan even managed to spot her husband in the frame and rightfully commented, "On your Mehandi wale hath has his name (Your Mehendi hand has Angad's name)."

Vicky and Katrina's Mehendi ceremony was a crazy affair as both the families danced their hearts out. The couple had even shared some photos for their fans and sent them into a frenzy.

ALSO READ: Inside Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's first Christmas at new home ft PICS filled with joy and love