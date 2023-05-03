Neha Dhupia gets emotional while moving out of house of 19 years; THIS actress is her new neighbor

On Wednesday afternoon, actress Neha Dhupia took to social media to announce that she was moving out of her old house where she spent about 19 years of her life. Neha shared a bunch of pictures from her old house that featured her husband, Angad Bedi, their kids Mehr and Guriq, Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and others. Along with the pictures, the actress penned an emotional note as she took a walk down memory lane.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi become the new neighbour of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

From hosting house parties to enjoying her baby shower with friends and family, and spending time with her kids, Neha shared priceless memories on her Instagram handle. Neha and Angad will be shifting next to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's house. Her post read, "Yes it’s a true story … a place I called home for almost 19 years of my life … saying goodbye was just the hardest …I still remember as a 23-year-old as soon as I walked into this little house I knew I would call it mine forever.. and we did stick to that promise. All I’m doing now is going away for a little bit jus so that we both get a little breathing space. It’s been just a day and gosh I miss it so much already … Every room, every side, Every wall, every nook, every corner has a story to tell … this place I called home saw me grow, laugh, cry, scream from rooftops literally n figuratively. From my first piece of slightest success to my heart breaks to those crazy games nights and those gorgeous Diwali lights and my obsession with multiple things that I would hoard it just embraced everyone and everything with love and positivity and a view to write “home” about."

She added, "My crazy casting calls to my endless fittings to my evenings with friends and my midnight munchies and those occasional lovers tiffs to many unreasonable conversations with my team I never ever wanted to be anywhere else but home. No complaints as I sit and write this in a brand new home with a promise of brand new beginnings but I feel there will be no bigger and more adventurous story to tell in my life than my time spent there. These walls welcomed me home after a long day and sometimes kept me home endlessly with the hope of having long days … this home welcomed our love and our babies and I would have wanted any other corner to keep our cot than by the view of the famous mango tree … I would not want any room to be occupied by my parents and family and friends each time They visited than they did and I could nt have asked for a better set of neighbours and friends in the building ( very little chatter but we always knew we were there for each other ) I miss , I miss , I miss it all."

In the end, Neha wrote, "For the ones who know , it’s a life stage crossed and onto the next one…( also our little love nest had way more memories than just these wonderful photos .. wish I could share all …) …Going to set up our gorgeous new home.."

After she shared the post, Karan Johar commented, "To new beginnings with the best baggage of memories." Soha commented, "Hello neighbour !!" Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana and Sonu Sood showered love on the couple.

