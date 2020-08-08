  1. Home
Neha Dhupia gives a befitting reply to Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's remark: It's most distasteful tweet I've read

Neha Dhupia responded on Twitter by saying that Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's tweet about her getting talk shows, is possibly the most distasteful and disgraceful tweet that she had read ever about herself.
Neha Dhupia gave a befitting reply to Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's remark on nepotism in Bollywood. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wrote in her tweet, "Peeps it’s not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!!  - she’s no blood relative or star kid is she." Neha Dhupia responded on her Twitter account by saying that Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's tweet about her getting talk shows, is possibly the most distasteful and disgraceful tweet that she had read ever about herself.

She goes on to say that she reads a lot, but Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's was the most distasteful one. The Bollywood actress and talk show host, Neha Dhupia also mentions in her tweet that she is proud to be self-made, and that she is a daughter, wife and mother. The actress also adds that she has the deepest regards for women who acknowledge all the things about her.

Neha Dhupia also adds that Suchitra Krishnamoorthi probably had a lot of time at her hand, to share such a tweet and also that she reduced her friendship with the Bollywood director producer Karan Johar to her getting talk shows. Neha Dhupia made sure she gives a befitting reply to Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's remark.   

