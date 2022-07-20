Neha Dhupia gives a 'flying kiss' to Angad Bedi on their Maldives vacation; Shares stunning PICS

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are amongst the most adored celebrity couples in Bollywood. they tied the knot on May 10, 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. The couple also welcomed a baby boy last year and they have named him Guriq. They enjoy a massive fan following and they never fail to give couple goals to their fans. A few days back, the lovebirds headed to the Maldives for a romantic getaway and now Neha shared new pictures from their vacation, which has left their fans in awe.

The Singh Is King actress shared the photos and captioned them: "Flying kiss … #islandversion." In it, Neha is seen sporting a colourful kaftan and Angad wore blue t-shirt alongside with cream shorts. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor, on the other hand, also shared a video on his Instagram handle and wrote: "With my jhe..lo!!!! @nehadhupia." Bedi also checked into Maldives like this and he captioned the post: "Been a while Maldives."

Check it out:

Take a look at Angad Bedi's video HERE:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi. The actress was last seen in Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday wherein she was seen playing the role of a pregnant cop. Her performance was well received by the audience. Directed by Behzad Khambata and was produced by RSVP Movies and stars Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia and Karanvir Sharma.

ALSO READ: Angad Bedi, Mehr are father-daughter goals as they enjoy 'bedtime stories' together; Neha Dhupia gives glimpse