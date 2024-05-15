Neha Dhupia gives peek into Dia Mirza’s son Avyaan’s birthday bash; Soha Ali Khan poses goofily

On May 14, Dia Mirza celebrated the birthday of her baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Among the many people who attended the bash were Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan.

By Loveleen Kaur
Updated on May 15, 2024  |  01:03 AM IST |  2.5K
Neha Dhupia
Pic courtesy: Neha Dhupia on Instagram

Dia Mirza is a beautiful person inside out and her positive aura is felt through her social media post. After getting married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021, the actress announced that they were blessed with a baby boy they named Avyaan.

As the youngster turned a year older, the parents hosted a jungle-themed birthday bash for him. Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan joined the guest lists with their kids. Check out some inside glimpses from the party.

Neha Dhupia shares unseen images from Dia Mirza’s son Avyaan’s birthday party

As Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi celebrated his birthday on May 14, Neha Dhupia arrived to shower love on the little boy. She was joined by Soha Ali Khan and other mommy friends.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the De Dana Dan actress shared a photo in which she can be seen entertaining the birthday boy with a dinosaur. Next up, she dropped a picture of all the ‘cool mamas’ having a blast together. Wishing the little one, Neha penned, “happy birthday our Avyaan. Stay cute.. stay curious. We (red heart emoji) @diamirzaofficial @vaibhav.rekhi.”

Take a look:

PC: Neha Dhupia on Instagram

For her son’s birthday, Dia decided to go with a cotton co-ord set in shades of blue while Neha chose to wear a pair of casual white pants with a vest top. As for Soha Ali Khan, she went with a flowy summer dress in blue which has multi-colored flowers printed on it. Sharing the pic, she wrote, “The cool mamas, the cute mamas, the conscious mamas, the correct mamas, and the dog mamas (red heart emoji).”

Take a look:

PC: Neha Dhupia on Instagram

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress also reposted some inside glimpses of her baby’s bash. In one image, she can be seen holding Avyaan’s hand as he cut his animal-themed cake while the guests sang the birthday song.

Take a look:

PC: Dia Mirza on Instagram

She also re-shared a picture of Vaibhav holding the birthday boy in his arms with his daughter Samaira Rekhi, from his first marriage. She also called them her favorite people.

Take a look:

PC: Dia Mirza on Instagram

Last year, Dia Mirza was seen as Uzma in the road adventure drama film Dhak Dhak and as Shehnaz in Made In Heaven Season 2.

Credits: Dia Mirza on Instagram
Latest Articles