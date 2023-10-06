Neha Dhupia gives peek into Guriq’s birthday bash in latest post ft. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu: PICS

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's little munchkin, Guriq turned 2 on October 3. Heartfelt birthday wishes for their little son poured in from left, right, and center through social media. In order to make it even more special, the couple hosted a fun-filled birthday bash for their son. It was just yesterday that the actress shared some inside pictures from the celebrations. Needless to say, the happy pictures were all to speak volumes of the fun they must’ve had on Guriq’s birthday. Today, Neha once again shared some inside pictures from the coolest birthday party which featured their close Bollywood friends including, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aparshakti Khurana, and others.

Neha Dhupia shares some INSIDE photos from Guriq's birthday bash

Neha Dhupia today on October 6 shared some more inside pictures from the birthday bash, featuring her close friends from the industry. The fun-filled birthday bash was attended by the couple’s close friends including, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Arpita Khan Sharma, Sophie Choudry, former cricketers Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra, and others.

In the first picture, Bedi is caught in a candid conversation with Kemmu. In the second photo, Angad Bedi in a blue Superman t-shirt can be seen posing dashingly with Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh. In yet another photograph, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi can be seen striking a pose for the camera with Arpita Khan Sharma. If we swipe further, Harshdeep is flashing a wide smile with her little son while Geeta is photobombing the mother-son duo. Another photo features Sophie Choudry in a violet suit as she poses with the couple. In an album of photos shared, Angad and Aparshakti posing together are all things sweet.

The last picture that has our hearts is a cutesy picture of the birthday boy, Guriq. The little munchkin looks aww-so-cute dressed as a batman. Have a look:

Neha captioned the post, “Friends … our superheroes for life… for the ones who made it that day and to the ones that were caught up … and to the ones who made it to the gram and to the ones who have our heart … thank you for celebrating our little superhero with us … the last image is proof of our superpower … celebrating our baby boy today and everyday @guriqdhupiabedi #guriqturnstwocute”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi who got married in 2018 are proud parents of two kids, a daughter and a son, whom they’ve named, Mehr Dhupia Bedi and Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi respectively.

