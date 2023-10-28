Neha Dhupia hosts MAMI opening night; dons black band on arm to honor late father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi

Cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others took to their social media to mourn his demise. Bishan Singh Bedi’s son Angad Bedi, and daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia also posted an emotional tribute. Now, as Neha honored her professional commitments, she was seen wearing a black band on her arm in a gesture of solidarity for her late father-in-law’s demise.

Neha Dhupia’s gesture of solidarity for late father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi’s demise

In the world of sports, people wear a black band on their arms to mourn for the one who passed away. Neha Dhupia honored her personal and professional commitments and hosted the MAMI opening night by honoring her late father-in-law.

While the actress did not make a red-carpet appearance last night at the MAMI opening ceremony, inside pictures show her hosting the event. She was seen in a white and black outfit, and she wore a black band on her left arm to honor her late father-in-law.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s emotional post after Bishan Singh Bedi’s death

Meanwhile, four days ago, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia shared a statement on Instagram, that read, "Isn't it completely in dad's character to bowl us over with the ultimate spin ball, one that even we never saw coming.” They further added that while they are in shock and grief, they find solace in knowing that Bishan Singh Bedi lived a full and fearless life that inspired many.

“Thank you to everyone for celebrating his grit, humor and giant heart. It is heartwarming to see how many generations Dad inspired throughout his life. Every day of life was spent in devotion to his family and faith, and in service to his Waheguru,” read the statement.

They signed off the note by writing, “Dad we were blessed to have you as our fearless leader. We will strive to live by your motto - to observe and absorb. Keep guiding us from the great beyond.”

ALSO READ: Angad Bedi thanks Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai style for 'calling' him after dad Bishan Singh Bedi's demise