Neha Dhupia issues clarification on her controversial statement on cheating; Says ‘Adultery is a moral choice’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Neha Dhupia, who has been trolled mercilessly over her statement on adultery on Roadies Revolution, has now opened up on the incident and stated that she has been misinterpreted.

Neha Dhupia has become the prime target of trolls ever since she made a controversial statement on adultery. It happened during an episode of Roadies Revolution wherein Neha had slammed a contestant for hitting his girlfriend who had allegedly cheated on him with five men. Lashing out at the person, the actress had stated that it was the woman’s choice to date five men at the same time. While her statement sparked a controversy, Neha also faced trolls and was called out for being a fake feminist.

And now, days after being mercilessly trolled on social media, Neha has finally opened up on the incident and stated that she has been misrepresented in the matter. Clearing her stand, she asserted that she took a stand about women’s safety and doesn’t support adultery. She further stated, “What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice is regardless of someone, man or woman. Adultery is a moral choice and moral choices are always ambiguous.” Neha also emphasised that she took a stand against physical abuse as it isn’t acceptable “no matter what”. “Gender-based violence against women is a huge problem in our country and across the world,” she added.

Take a look at Neha Dhupia’s reaction to the controversy on her statement about adultery:

To note, Neha Dhupia has been associated with Roadies for four years now and is seen as a gang leader on the show. She has emerged as an ultimate boss lady and her swag on the show has won her millions of followers.

Credits :Instagram

Read More