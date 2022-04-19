Neha Dhupia is joined by the ‘sweetest visitor’ on movie set; Can you guess?

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are proud parents to two kids Mehr and Guriq. Neha and Angad tied the knot in May 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in November 2018 and their second child, a baby boy, in October of last year. Since then, Neha and Angad have been showering their admirers with gorgeous photos and videos of their adorable kids. These days, Neha has been busy with her numerous projects. Recently, she started working on a new project along with Guneet Monga. On Sunday, her baby daughter Mehr decided to surprise her mommy on the movie sets and it is just too adorable!

In the picture, Neha and Mehr could be seen sharing a sweet hug as the sun shone on them. Along with the post, Neha sweetly wrote, “#Sundays…when you have the sweetest visitors on set @mehrdhupiabedi @sikhya.” Sikhya’s official page reshared the post and gave a hit about the exciting project. They wrote, “Welcome to set, Mehr. A mother’s role has no packup time! Shoutout to this gracious Mom @nehadhupia. Something exciting coming very soon.”

Take a look at the story HERE

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was recently seen in A Thursday featuring Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia. The star cast of the film was highly appreciated for their performance. For the unversed, A Thursday is the story of playschool teacher Naina (Yami Gautam) who takes as many as 16 kids hostage and demands Rs 50 crore and a meeting with the Prime Minister (Dimple Kapadia).

