Neha Dhupia, Kunal Kemmu, Sachin Tendulkar celebrate Yuvraj Singh’s birthday; Hazel Keech pens loving note

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, and wishes have been pouring in for him on social media. His wife, Hazel Keech, showered love on him and shared a montage of adorable moments with their kids, Orion and Aura. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia and Kunal Kemmu shared glimpses as they celebrated Yuvraj’s birthday at midnight. Sachin Tendulkar was also present during the celebration.

Here’s how Neha Dhupia, Kunal Kemmu, Sachin Tendulkar celebrated Yuvraj Singh’s birthday

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram stories a few hours ago to share a video from Yuvraj Singh's birthday celebration. He is seen blowing out the candle and cutting the cake, while Neha Dhupia and others excitedly sing the birthday song for him. The video also features Sachin Tendulkar, who joined them for celebrations.

“Happy birthday our champ... only love and more love coming your way @yuvisofficial @sachintendulkar sir,” wrote Neha Dhupia, while sharing the video. She also shared a selfie with Yuvraj and wrote, "happy birthday to our most special @yuvisofficial (red heart emoji)." Check it out below!

Kunal Kemmu’s fanboy moment with Sachin Tendulkar at Yuvraj Singh’s birthday

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu first shared a picture of him hugging birthday boy Yuvraj Singh. He wrote, "Happy birthday Champ (heart emoji) Aka papeh @yuvisofficial Wishing you happiness, health and lots of love always." In another picture, Kunal Kemmu is seen posing with Sachin Tendulkar, and he wrote that he had a fanboy moment with him. "Birthday yuvi ka lekin gift mera Total fanboy moment yet again and this time I have a picture for it @sachintendulkar."

Hazel Keech wishes hubby Yuvraj Singh

Hazel Keech shared a video that was a compilation of some cute moments of the cricketer with their kids: 3-month-old daughter Aura and 1-year-old son Orion. She wrote, “Gosh. I love you. Our kids love you. God bless this day, the day you were born. What a blessing it is to know you, to call you daddy/husband/friend/partner.”

She further added, “You give so much to everyone, and I hope you feel all the love in the world that's out there for you, cos there's so much of it. I celebrate you today, and everyday. Happy Birthday You. you carry our hearts with you.”

