Neha Dhupia, Kunal Kemmu, Sachin Tendulkar celebrate Yuvraj Singh’s birthday; Hazel Keech pens loving note

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh rang in his birthday with his friends, including Neha Dhupia, Kunal Kemmu and Sachin Tendulkar. Hazel Keech shared a lovely post to wish her hubby.

By Lubna Khan
Updated on Dec 12, 2023   |  11:09 AM IST  |  3K
INSIDE Yuvraj Singh’s birthday celebration ft. Neha Dhupia, Kunal Kemmu, Sachin Tendulkar-PICS
INSIDE Yuvraj Singh’s birthday celebration ft. Neha Dhupia, Kunal Kemmu, Sachin Tendulkar (Pic Credit: Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia Instagram)

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, and wishes have been pouring in for him on social media. His wife, Hazel Keech, showered love on him and shared a montage of adorable moments with their kids, Orion and Aura. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia and Kunal Kemmu shared glimpses as they celebrated Yuvraj’s birthday at midnight. Sachin Tendulkar was also present during the celebration.

Related Story

entertainment

THROWBACK: Did Sachin Tendulkar predict Virat Kohli would break his record? Here's what he said to Salman Khan

Here’s how Neha Dhupia, Kunal Kemmu, Sachin Tendulkar celebrated Yuvraj Singh’s birthday

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram stories a few hours ago to share a video from Yuvraj Singh's birthday celebration. He is seen blowing out the candle and cutting the cake, while Neha Dhupia and others excitedly sing the birthday song for him. The video also features Sachin Tendulkar, who joined them for celebrations.

“Happy birthday our champ... only love and more love coming your way @yuvisofficial @sachintendulkar sir,” wrote Neha Dhupia, while sharing the video. She also shared a selfie with Yuvraj and wrote, "happy birthday to our most special @yuvisofficial (red heart emoji)." Check it out below!

Neha Dhupia's Instagram story

Kunal Kemmu’s fanboy moment with Sachin Tendulkar at Yuvraj Singh’s birthday

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu first shared a picture of him hugging birthday boy Yuvraj Singh. He wrote, "Happy birthday Champ (heart emoji) Aka papeh @yuvisofficial Wishing you happiness, health and lots of love always." In another picture, Kunal Kemmu is seen posing with Sachin Tendulkar, and he wrote that he had a fanboy moment with him. "Birthday yuvi ka lekin gift mera Total fanboy moment yet again and this time I have a picture for it @sachintendulkar."

Advertisement

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram story

Hazel Keech wishes hubby Yuvraj Singh

Hazel Keech shared a video that was a compilation of some cute moments of the cricketer with their kids: 3-month-old daughter Aura and 1-year-old son Orion. She wrote, “Gosh. I love you. Our kids love you. God bless this day, the day you were born. What a blessing it is to know you, to call you daddy/husband/friend/partner.”

She further added, “You give so much to everyone, and I hope you feel all the love in the world that's out there for you, cos there's so much of it. I celebrate you today, and everyday. Happy Birthday You. you carry our hearts with you.”

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech opens up about her postpartum journey; reveals why she decided to donate hair

Advertisement
About The Author
Lubna Khan

Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 4 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architecture, her love for

...

Credits: Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia Instagram
Entertainment News Neha Dhupia Kunal Kemmu Sachin Tendulkar Hazel Keech Yuvraj Singh
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani commences shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer adventure comedy
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set
5

Latest Articles