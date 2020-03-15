Neha Dhupia lauded with support from Karan Johar & Sonam Kapoor but trolls don't spare her clarification

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Neha Dhupia was trolled for her controversial statement on Roadies Revolution earlier this week. The actress and reality judge broke her silence over the controversy with a statement but the internet has not spared her statement either.

Neha Dhupia has been one of the biggest newsmakers of the week. The actress came under the scanner over her statements during the recent episode of Roadies. The actress and reality TV show judge made a controversial statement while slamming a contestant for hitting his girlfriend. The contestant confessed he hit his girlfriend over allegedly cheating on him with five men. The actress deemed it as it was the woman’s choice to date five men at the same time. The statement caused a commotion on social media.

Eventually, Neha had to issue a clarification. She stated, "What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice is regardless of someone, man or woman. Adultery is a moral choice and moral choices are always ambiguous.” She shared the full statement on her Instagram. Several Bollywood celebrities reached out to Neha and showered her with support. shared her statement on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "We are all with you." shared the statement and wrote, "Ugh people are gross, I'm sorry about the hate". Ayushmann Khurrana requested fans to "Discuss, Debate. Don't spread hate." too showed their support to Neha.

However, trolls did not spare the actress's clarification. Several trollers took to Twitter and called out Neha for her statement. Take a look at tweets against Neha Dhupia for her controversial statement:

