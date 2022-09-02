Neha Dhupia makes fashion statement with her Anarkali suit; Sends special message to her daughter

Neha Dhupia, who had won Femina Miss India 2002 pageant has been reigning the throne of the fashion industry in the country for decades now. Neha Dhupia's style is mostly close to perfectionism. Always experimenting with her looks, the actor always manages to make heads turn. The actress has now shared a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and posted a lovely message for her dearest daughter for inspiring her to select the outfits at such a tender age.

Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post

In a latest post shared by the Singh is King actor, she looked lovely in an ethnic wear and aced it with ease. Looking ethereal, Neha opted to don a light pink coloured Anarkali with a pinch of blue shade in it. She wrapped her look with a subtle makeup and flaunted her attire with her silky wavy hair. In a special message for her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, she wrote, “My baby girl taught me how to love #pink all over again …#ganpatibappamorya” and attached a heart emoji along with it.

Actor Neha Dhupia won the Femina Miss India in 2002 before moving to Mumbai and trying her luck in the acting industry. A year later, she made her film debut with the 2003 film Qayamat.

As on date, Neha featured in several films, such as Julie, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan, Tumhari Sulu, Lust Stories, Helicopter Eela, Sanak and A Thursday among others. In 2018, she tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi. The couple is blessed with a daughter Mehr and son Guriq. She has also been one of the leaders of MTV Roadies since Season 14.

