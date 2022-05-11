Neha Dhupia: Many A-list designer friends refused to style me after my second pregnancy

Neha Dhupia is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood industry. The Chup Chup Ke actress is known to speak her heart out. Recently, she opened up about her weight gain after her second pregnancy with Guriq, whom she welcomed in October last year with her husband-actor Angad Bedi. Now, in an interview with Filmfare, she recalled an incident where she wanted to attend her friend's wedding soon after her son's birth in fancy clothes, but she “wasn’t fitting into anything.”

The Singh Is Kinng actress also said that many A-list designers whom she thought to be her friends also turned her down and told her, “Listen, we have nothing for you." Further, she called out the double standards existing in the fashion industry and said, "It's a part of the game. If that's how they want to treat people, that's how they want to do it, it's fine. But I'm just saying, I'm not the first person it's happening to and I'm not the last person it will happen to. But don't let these things affect you."

Neha also talked about postpartum depression and said that after the birth of her first child, daughter Mehr, it lasted 8 months, but after the second time, she bounced back faster because she was aware of what she was going through.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Helicopter Eela actress was last seen in the thriller film, A Thursday. She essayed the role of ACP Catherine "Cathy" Alvarez. The film was directed by Behzad Khambata and also starred Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrate their 4th anniversary with wine and smiles; See PICS