Neha Dhupia misses her kids as she and hubby Angad Bedi attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding; PIC

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have invited only the closest of their friends and family to join them in their happiness at their wedding. Neha Dhupia and hubby Angad Bedi are among them. While Neha attends the much-anticipated Shaadi of her close friends, seems like she’s not quite sure about the saying ‘Distance makes the heart grow fonder’. The actress, host, and reality television judge took to her social media space and shared her own version of the saying, as she shared an adorable picture with her kids.

A few moments back, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming snapshot with her fans and followers. In the picture, Neha is seen in full mommy mode as she holds her newborn son who is wrapped in a blanket, and feeds him. Little Mehr also features in the picture with her face buried in a pillow. The love between the children and Neha is almost palpable. Sharing this picture on the gram, Neha tweaks the quote on distance mentioned above and instead gives her own version, which read, “Distance makes the heart (red heart emoji) go weaker”. Sweet, isn’t it?

Take a look:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were photographed at the Mumbai airport yesterday as they left for VickTrina’s wedding celebration in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina are tying the nuptial knot tomorrow, on December 9th at Six Senses Resort Barwara. The pre-wedding festivities including Sangeet and Haldi ceremonies have already kickstarted from yesterday.

