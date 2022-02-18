Neha Dhupia opens up on managing kids and work: Angad and I don’t fight over babysitting duties

Former Miss India Neha Dhupia won several hearts with her stint in Behzad Khambata directorial A Thursday. She played the role of a pregnant cop. To note, director Behzad Khambata had reworked the script to incorporate her pregnancy angle as she was heavily pregnant while shooting for the movie. Neha is married to Angad Bedi and the couple has two kids Mehr and Guriq. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the 41-year-old actress opened up on how they are managing kids and their work simultaneously.

She said, “We do not fight over babysitting duties, because we were never people who were extremely conscious of routine. We do not fight, but we try to work our schedules around and it is very tough to manage when you have two kids and also jobs where you do not have a routine. Of course, we can't move dates for a film but we can ask that we would prefer a Monday shoot instead of Sunday for an ad.”

She further added that her kids have taught them how to follow a schedule and respect time like never before and said that from Saturday morning to Sunday evening, they try to stay with their kids.

Neha’s latest movie A Thursday also stars Yami Gautam, Karanvir Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. It chronicles the story of Naina Jaiswal who is a school teacher. The role of Naina is essayed by Yami Gautam who kidnaps 16 school children.

