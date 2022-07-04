Neha Dhupia pens emotional note on 20 years of winning Miss India: I stood for every girl who dares to dream

Neha Dhupia is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. She started her career in modelling and since then, there is no looking back for her. She has crowned Miss India in 2002 and is celebrating 20 years of her win this year. To celebrate her success, Neha took to Instagram to express her gratitude with an emotional note.

Neha wrote, "20 years that went by in a flash … but if I shut my eyes and think , all I have is gratitude in my heart. I did nt think that it would be possible to wear this crown on stage again and relive one of the most precious moments of my life with my most precious people."

The former beauty pageant winner further penned, "20 years later I stood taller, stronger, more experienced and a few dress sizes bigger :) … but most importantly I stood for every little girl who dares to dream and work hard towards it, for every daughter who wants nothing more than to make her parents proud , for every partner who basis their relationship on love and equality and for every mother who wants to live her dream and wants nothing more than to have her children by her side as she does that … sometimes in life even if we don’t have a crown … we all have our sparkle … #shineon …Love Miss India 2002 -2022".

Speaking about her work front, Neha was last seen in the film A Thursday where she played the role of a pregnant cop. The movie also stars Yami Gautam in a key role and is directed by Behzad Khambata. The film was released on an OTT platform and Neha's act won her praise from the audience.

