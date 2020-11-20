  1. Home
Neha Dhupia posts PHOTOS of her and Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr’s Mickey Mouse themed 2nd birthday party

As Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter Mehr turned two on November 19, the proud parents celebrated the day in the most adorable way.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been in a celebratory mode lately and they have all reason to feel so. After all, their daughter Mehr turned 2 and the proud parents couldn’t stop gushing about it. While Neha and Angad made sure to make it a day to remember for the little munchkin, the couple threw a Mickey Mouse theme party. Interestingly, Neha has shared beautiful pics from Mehr’s birthday bash on her Instagram handle and it will make you nostalgic about your childhood.

In the pics, Neha and Angad were seen having a lot of fun with their daughter. While the Pink actor looked dapper in his black sweatshirt and denims, Neha wore a black jumpsuit paired with a magenta coloured blazer. Interestingly, the birthday girl was seen twinning with her mommy in a magenta t-shirt while she was seen having fun with her family. While sharing the pics, Neha wrote about how parenting is a balancing act and often leads to exhaustion. “Parenting is all about the ultimate balancing act and on all days exhaustion level ... and of course getting the birthday party theme just right!!!! @angadbedi you are all I need  #equalparenting @lakshaysachdevaphotography #family #birthday #latepost @mehrdhupiabedi,” Neha added.

Take a look at Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter’s Mehr’s birthday party pics:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Earlier Neha had also shared a heartfelt post for the princess and called Mehr as her little simbaa. She wrote, “Our little baby girl ... may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa!  #happybirthday our doll @mehrdhupiabedi  #2yearsold.”

Also Read: Angad Bedi & Neha pen heartfelt messages for daughter Mehr on her birthday; Share beautiful pics with the baby

Credits :Neha Dhupia's Instagram

