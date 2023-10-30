Neha Dhupia reacts to Angad Bedi's big win at Sprinting Championship; hails husband as 'Golden boy'

Angad Bedi marked his international sports debut at the Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai. The actor dedicated his 400-meter race to his late father, Bishan Singh Bedi, and achieved a remarkable Gold medal victory. Following the championship, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram to shower praise on her husband and affectionately referred to Angad Bedi as a "golden boy."

Angad Bedi earns ‘golden boy’ title from wife Neha Dhupia after historic win

Angad Bedi recently made his international sports debut at the Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai. The actor clinched a Gold medal in the 400-meter race, dedicating the victory to his late father, Bishan Singh Bedi. Neha Dhupia, his proud wife, shared her admiration on her Instagram stories, affectionately calling Angad Bedi a "golden boy" and expressing how his father must be looking down with immense pride.

Neha credited Angad's courage and determination, lauding his efforts. Sharing the post, the proud wife wrote, "OUR GOLDEN BOY...DAD IS SMILING DOWN AT YOU....HE MUST BE SO PROUD! GUTTS+GLORY= GOLD @ANGADBEDI".

In response to Neha's post, Angad shared her post on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Deh Shiva Bar Mohe Eha. (Dear God, give me this boon)". For those not in the know, it's one of the most revered and frequently cited hymns by Guru Gobind Singh.

Angad Bedi gleefully shared his extraordinary triumph with his fans

Earlier in the day, a jubilant Angad Bedi shared a video from his race to celebrate his remarkable achievement. In the video, he competed alongside seasoned athletes and completed the race in an impressive 67 seconds. This significant accomplishment was the result of a year-long, intensive training routine that he diligently balanced with his acting career.

Angad candidly shared that even though he wasn't at his best and had some reservations, a higher force seemed to guide him through. He extended his gratitude to his late father, his trainer, his physical therapist, and his supportive wife, Neha Dhupia, who always put up with him. He also expressed his heartfelt wish to run alongside his two kids and offered thanks to his mother.

