Neha Dhupia recalls late Pradeep Guha's lessons as she mourns his demise: You only added value in my life.

Producer Pradeep Guha's demise left a deep void amid the film industry as he passed away on Saturday. Guha was reportedly diagnosed with advanced stage of liver cancer around three weeks ago and was critically ill. His demise was mourned by several Bollywood personalities include Priyanka Chopra who shared a couple of photos on social media remembering him. Another celeb who remembered her good old days with Guha was Neha Dhupia.

Neha took to Instagram to share a photo from her Miss India days when she first met the late producer. "I still remember the first day I stepped foot in Mumbai with dreams in my eyes of becoming #MissIndia and I had , had a brief meeting with you guys which was nerve racking and witty before that during the audition round in Delhi … our beloved #PradeepGuha . Who knew that life with its twists and turns would get us so close," the actress wrote.

She added, "It feels like yesterday, every life lesson you taught me I have carried forward till today , every time I would see you or call you , you only added value in my life … your loss will take a long time to process . Whats even harder is to hear that you suffered in the last few moths and did nt want to share your pain , whereas all you always did for us and ones closest to you , was be there for them in your entirety. … our beloved PG , our truly beloved PG … I don’t have the heart to to let go of your words , your digits any of you from my life . You will be with us forever … #gonewaytoosoon … my love to Papiya and @guhasanket … stay strong (sic)."

Take a look at Neha Dhupia's post for late Pradeep Guha below:

