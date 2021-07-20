Neha Dhupia reveals daughter Mehr already has a name for her soon to arrive younger sibling.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi started off the week on a happy note as the couple announced that they're soon expecting their second child. Sharing an adorable family portrait, with Neha Dhupia flaunting her baby bump, Angad called it their second home production. An excited Neha is looking forward to welcoming her second child and said, "It’s a big part of our personal life that we finally put out there after waiting for a while. Life is going to change again in a few months."

Speaking to Bombay Times, Neha added, “In the last two years, we became confident that we should have one more child. The first time around, you are jumping into an unknown territory, while during the second time, you know how beautiful it’s going to be."

The actress and host also revealed that their two-year-old daughter Mehr has already given her younger sibling a name. "Mehr knows we are on the onset of bringing in a new family member. She knows that the member is really tiny. She’s been talking sweet things about sharing her things with the baby. She keeps discussing her plans with us (laughs!). She has her own name for the baby already," Neha said.

As for husband Angad Bedi, Neha said he keeps pulling her leg. "He keeps joking that with me being pregnant, I might have minor mood swings, and so, he should take up a job or go on a long schedule and travel out for about 40 days (laughs!). He is very chilled out and manages things well," the actress said.

