Neha Dhupia reveals naming her son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi; Says ‘He reacts beautifully to the name’

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are quite particular and private when it comes to sharing details about their kids. The couple has still not revealed the face of their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and have managed to be successful in keeping her away from the limelight till now. Recently, the actress gave birth to their son and ever since fans have been only wondering that what will the couple name him? Well, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Neha revealed the name of their little bundle of joy.

Talking to the entertainment portal, Neha Dhupia shared that they have named their son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. Opening about it further, the actress said, “We are happy and extremely proud that we attach both our names with our son and daughter’s (Mehr) name. There you go, three months later, now you know what we call him.” Encoding the meaning of their son’s name Neha quipped, Guriq means one with God. One from God and saviour of the world. She said that it is a different name and they love it. Neha also said that even the spelling of his name is beautiful and unusual. She credits keeping the moniker of her son to herself and for the spelling of his name to Angad.

Revealing further about it Neha Dhupia said that it is always a combined effort when it comes to a child. She is glad that they zeroed in on Guriq because she loves the sound of it and their son also reacts beautifully to the name.

ALSO READ: PICS: Welcome to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s crazy, chaotic, cheerful Christmas with their kids