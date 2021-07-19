Neha Dhupia reveals they are 'treading with caution' in her 2nd pregnancy after Angad Bedi contracted COVID 19

Neha Dhupia opens up about the ups and downs she faced during the initial days of her second pregnancy.

Actress Neha Dhupia took all her fans by surprise when she announced her second pregnancy in the morning today. She posted a picture of her husband Angad Bedi holding their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and placing his hand lovingly on Neha’s baby bump. This lovely family portrait has broken the internet, and how! Well, the Julie actress has now opened up on the ups and downs she faced during the initial days of her pregnancy after her husband tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets COVID-19 and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period,” Neha Dhupia revealed to Hindustan Times. Neha Dhupia also expressed her desire to do things differently in this pregnancy. “The second pregnancy has been different. I’ve got less questions in my mind because I know the beats of it and why and how the mind and body react to it. I always compare it with my first pregnancy. However, the lockdown didn’t make it easier,” admits Dhupia, who is due in October.

Neha Dhupia reveals she and Angad Bedi are treading with caution a little more this time as compared to her first pregnancy. They are mostly staying indoors and spending a lot of quality time with their daughter Mehr. Neha states that she is gearing up Mehr and her house for baby number 2.

Neha opens up about a lot of uncertainty she is dealing with when it comes to answering questions like "are we bringing our child into a safe zone or not?", or "if you’re good enough?" She reveals these questions overwhelm you.

