Neha Dhupia reviews Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo: It's all things wonderful, funny, entertaining

Ever since the film JugJugg Jeeyo has been announced, fans are waiting for it to hit the big screens. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles. Ahead of its release, actress Neha Dhupia watched it and penned a beautiful review about Raj Mehta's directorial. She took to the stories section of Instagram to pen her thoughts.

Neha wrote, "There is something about watching a great film before the release of it...This being one, that you can share what a great film it is actually is..#JugJuggJeeyo is all things wonderful, and funny and entertaining... Each one @varundvn @anilskapoor @kiaraaliaadvani @neetu54 you all are good, infact great... @manieshpaul @mostlysane so lovely... @raj_a_mehta you are so damn talented...@karanjohar @apoorva1972 always the game changers...Thank you for the laughs and the movies you make".

To note, JugJugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios, and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

Sharing details about the film, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

