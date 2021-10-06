Neha Dhupia’s ‘baby daddy’ Angad Bedi shares PIC from the hospital; Thanks 'Mrs Bedi for everything'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Sunday. Since then wishes have been pouring in for the new parents all over social media. Angad is a happy father and since the time he has become a father again, the actor cannot stay away from social media and is showering love on his wife. His recent Instagram post too is all about love as he shares a glimpse of Neha as she lay on the surgery table.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad Bedi posted two pictures with his lovely wife Neha Dhupia straight from the hospital. In the first picture, we can see Angad Bedi too dressed in hospital clothes as he hugs Neha who is in the hospital gown. The actor plants a kiss on his wife’s nose and both look happy. In the next picture, Neha lay on the surgery table and Angad can be seen sitting by her side smiling and helping her by just being there for her in such an important and precious moment. Sharing these pictures, Angad wrote, “Im your baby daddy!! thank you for everything mrs Bedi!!! You complete me @nehadhupia.”

Take a look:

Recently, Angad shared a video with Neha from the hospital and spoke about 'stealing kisses'. In the video, Angad and Neha can be seen sharing an adorable moment in their hospital room as they share a kiss. The Gunjan Saxena actor can be seen goofing around and after sharing a kiss with Neha says, "That's how you steal a kiss when parents are around."

Announcing the birth of their second child, Angad wrote, "BEDIS BOY" is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now."

