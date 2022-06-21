Neha Dhupia’s International Yoga Day post about her father’s dedication to fitness leaves Katrina Kaif in awe

It’s International Yoga Day today and the social media is abuzz with tweets and posts raising awareness about yoga and fitness. Several celebs have shared pics from their yoga sessions on social media as they celebrate International Yoga Day. For instance, Anushka Sharma has given a glimpse of her yoga journey over the years. Among these, Neha Dhupia also took to Instagram and shared a special post on this occasion and wrote about how she got her inclination towards yoga from her father along with two pics from their respective yoga sessions.

The Qayamat: City Under Threat actress shared a pic of her father doing shirshasana. It was followed by another pic wherein Neha was seen doing the same asana as she was dressed in a black athleisure. In the caption, Neh wrote, “I get it from my father… his daily practice and me practising everyday… #shirshasana… #internationalyogaday”. Soon, celebs took to the comment section and lauded the father-daughter duo’s dedication to yoga. Katrina Kaif was amazed by Neha and her father’s love for yoga and commented, “Wow”. Tahira Kashyap and Saba Ali Khan also posted similar comments while Gul Panag, “That’s amazing”

Take a look at Neha Dhupia’s post:

Earlier, Neha Dhupia has opened up about adding her and Anga Bedi’s names to their kids’ Meher and Guriq’s names. Talking to Pinkvilla, the actress said, “It's 50-50 right. Children are clean and clear components of their parents and as it should be in their name. We wanted to do this for our kids and Angad said he's nobody to take it away from our children. There were no questions asked”. Talking about the work front, Neha was last seen in Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday wherein she played the role of a cop.