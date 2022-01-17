Neha Dhupia’s latest PIC with son Guriq Singh at sea beach is pure bliss

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is very popular and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She last year welcomed her second child, her son and she is now a mother of two. The actress is often seen sharing pictures and videos of her family on the Instagram handle. Well, the actress today shared a photo with her son Guriq Singh Bedi Dhupia and it will surely melt your heart. The adorable picture of mother and son is clicked at sea beach during sunset time.

In the photo, she is seen cradling her son Guriq Dhupia Bedi in her arms and kissing him, surrounded by the sand and sea. Neha writes, “The rising son!” and tagged the Instagram handle of her son and added a sun emoji. Neha is wearing a black colour long dress while her son Guriq is wearing multi coloured sweater like t-shirt and looking at the sunset. Both mother and son are having their quiet time. Saba Pataudi dropped three heart emojis in the comment section.

Recently, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had shared their son's name in an Instagram post. The couple is seen in the pool with Guriq as well as their daughter, Mehr.

Take a look at the post here:

Neha Dhupia also shared a Reels in which Angad Bedi is seen playing with his son. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the short film Devi, helmed by Priyanka Banerjee. The actress will next be seen in A Thursday and Sanak.

