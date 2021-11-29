Neha Dhupia’s ‘man crush Monday’ is all about hubby Angad Bedi & their adorable baby boy; SEE

Actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in the month of October. Ever since then, the couple are rejoicing in the wave of embracing parenthood again. Needless to say, the little boy has become their life’s centre of attraction. Going by the same, on Monday, Neha took to her Instagram to share an adorable photo of the two important men in her life and fans are absolutely loving it.

It was a ‘man crush monday’ for Dhupia as she was busy having a gala time with her husband and baby boy. In the picture, Angad can be seen adorably feeding the little soul. Dhupia, who was around at the time, didn’t just relish the cute moment but also captured it in a picture as a memento of their precious family time. While sharing the picture, Neha said, “#mancrushmonday … no wait … #mencrushmonday.”

Take a look at it below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it ended up winning several hearts. Saba Pataudi and Harshdeep Kaur were all hearts for the photo. On the other hand, fans of the star flooded her comments with sweet compliments. While one said, “MashaAllah such a perfect husband nd kids have as a father”, another wrote “Awww.. That's really sweet.” Lovestruck and heart emoticons haven’t stopped filling the comment section yet.

Dhupia, 41, and Bedi, 38, got married in a secret ceremony back in May 2018. Same year, in November, the couple welcomed their first baby Mehr, while in October 2021, they embraced parenthood once again. In terms of work, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi. Helmed by Priyanka Banerjee, the cast of the project also included Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan and Kajol in the lead roles. Neha will next feature in the films titled, A Thursday and Sanak.

