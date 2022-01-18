Neha Dhupia’s son Guriq Dhupia Bedi enjoys a foot massage from mom; Dia Mirza REACTS

Neha Dhupia is one actress who is quite active on her social media. She often gives a glimpse of her life with her perfect and adorable family that includes her husband Angad Bedi, daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and newborn baby boy Guriq Dhupia Bedi. Well, off late, fans have been enjoying the cute pictures of her baby boy that the actress keeps sharing on her page. Like today she posted an adorable video of her giving a foot massage to Guriq and we bet you would go aww after looking at the video.

In the video that Neha Dhupia has shared, we can see Guriq Dhupia Bedi’s tiny feet. Neha is playing with her baby boy’s feet as she is trying to give him a foot massage. The baby is wearing blue coloured pants and is lying on a white coloured cloth with beautiful prints on it. Sharing the video Neha wrote, “Guess who loves a great #footmassage … @guriqdhupiabedi”. The moment she shared this video fans started pouring love into the comments section. Dia Mirza too took to the comments section and posted a lovestruck emoji.

Take a look:

Talking about the couple, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in 2018. The same year, in November, the couple welcomed their first baby Mehr. Neha and Angad got blessed with their second child, a baby boy on October 3, 2021.

Talking about the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, helmed by Priyanka Banerjee. The actress will next be seen in A Thursday and Sanak.

