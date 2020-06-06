Neha Dhupia says she can feel the freedom as well as fear after a morning run

With lockdown restrictions being eased, actress Neha Dhupia went out for an early morning jog, but she admits returning home with fear because many people outside were not serious about basic safety measures.

The actress took to Instagram to chronicle her experience of going back for an early morning run after almost 80 days, and she captured the moments with a couple of selfies.

"Went out for a run this morning after about 80 days... was a mixed bag of emotions somewhere between freedom and fear," she began her post on Instagram.

"Freedom because I was outdoors and breathing in clean air and that too of a quality that I had never done in my city before , freedom because I could feel the little drizzle on my shoulders as my favourite music played in my ears , freedom because my feet were willing to take me on any route close to home till they got tired and freedom in a strange way because I had a mask on and kept a safe distance from everyone," she added.

The mother of one said that she felt "free also because after ages I got onto my early morning run route and waved to my usual bhajji wala and fruit wala".

"I acknowledged the usual runners at that time who till date I have never been acquainted to but yes we share the same route and time and we know we exist. I felt free as I splashed through the puddles and that put a smile on my face," she added.

Along with freedom, there was also a sense of fear.

"I felt fear because people were out and still were not wearing masks. I did remind a few from a distance though, felt fear also because the spirit of mumbai was missing... it didn't feel as safe as it used to, felt fear about things coming back to normal ... will they ever ??" she ended her note, by posing a question everyone is asking all around the world.

In the images, which are accompanied with the post, Neha is seen in gymwear, mask and a cap.

Earlier this week, the actress used her Instagram account to remind people that only the lockdown has come to an end and not the virus. She asked the people to continue practising social distancing, keep washing hands and sanitising regularly.

"The bigger worry begins now with the lockdown opening...The virus has not come to an end..Only the lockdown has. Please practice all the things we have been speaking about these past few months #socialdistancing #handwashing wearing a mask and #stayhomestaysafe and step out only if you must," she wrote on Instagram stories.

Also Read Anniversary Special: Check out interesting facts about Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s love story

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×