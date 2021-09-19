Neha Dhupia on second pregnancy: 9 months of morning sickness has driven me crazy

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi await the birth of their second baby. The actress has kept her fans updated throughout her journey. A couple of weeks back, Neha was treated to a surprise baby shower and she took to Instagram to express her delight. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Neha opened up about her second pregnancy and the challenges she faced during it.

Speaking to The Quint, Neha Dhupia revealed that she is due anytime. “Anytime, I am in my third trimester, so which means you should always have your bags packed. You should always be ready mentally. Physically, you’re never ready enough.” Neha added, “Advice wise, I’ve got very little advice by the people because they are like who are we to give advice, she has had a baby just two years ago, she knows best. I’m not looking up online as much because I know what to expect. They say second pregnancy is easier. But that’s not been the case with me. I have had an extreme amount of morning sickness. If there’s a day I wake up without morning sickness, I am just like is there something wrong because morning sickness makes me feel like okay I’m pregnant.”

On the work front, Neha will reportedly be seen playing a pregnant cop in her upcoming project titled ‘A Thursday’. She has wrapped up her upcoming project. Previously, Neha had shared a picture of herself posing beside a police van and wrote, “Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you for giving me all the support and believing in us. this ones for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger.”