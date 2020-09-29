Neha Dhupia shares adorable photos of her daughter Mehr and Inaaya Kemmu as the latter celebrates 3rd birthday

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share photos of Mehr and birthday girl Inaaya Kemmu as the mother-daughter duo sent across wishes to the little one.

Neha Dhupia is a doting mother and there are no two ways about it. The actress and host often sends her fans and followers into a meltdown with super cute photos of her daughter Mehr. Be it with Neha or goofing around with dad Angad Bedi, the little one surely is loved by many. On Tuesday, Neha shared some new photos of Mehr but this time around birthday girl Inaaya Kemmu was also a part of the photos.

Neha shared a series of photos and sent our hearts in a meltdown as Inaaya and Mehr can be seen playing with each other. Wishing Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Neha wrote, "We love u loads Inni poo... here’s to chasing many more sunsets together , ... happy birthday Inni... come back soon ... we miss you ! @mehrdhupiabedi."

Soha also wished her daughter on social media and wrote, "Three years old today," with multiple heart emojis and tagged hubby Kunal Kemmu. Check it out:

Recently, on the occasion of Daughter's Day, Kunal Kemmu shared a super cute picture with his daughter and wrote, "When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter. #happydaughtersday."

