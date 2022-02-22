Neha Dhupia shares an adorable PIC with her two favourites Mehr & Guriq: 'Happy twos day'

With her role in Behzad Khambata's A Thursday, former Miss India Neha Dhupia has captured a lot of hearts. Currently, she is basking in the success of the movie. She portrayed a pregnant officer in the film. Director Behzad Khambata rewrote the script to include her pregnancy aspect because she was heavily pregnant at the time of filming. Angad Bedi is Neha's husband, and the couple has two children, Mehr and Guriq. The proud parents never fail to show off their cute kids. In fact, just a while ago, Neha shared a sweet picture with her ‘2 favourites’ and we can’t stop gushing.

Did you guys notice that this Tuesday had a funny date? 22/02/2022 - a palindrome. People dubbed it as ‘twosday’. Hopping onto this trend, Neha shared a pic on her Instagram story, wishing her fans a happy ‘twosday’ along with her kids. In the pic, the mommy and kids trio could be seen having the time of their lives under the sun. It was just too cute. Along with pic, Neha wrote, ‘Happy twosday. 22.2.22 my most 2 most fav,’ and tagged Mehr and Guriq’s Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile, coming back to Neha Dhupia’s latest movie A Thursday, it also stars Yami Gautam, Karanvir Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles alongside her. It depicts the story of Naina Jaiswal who is a school teacher. The role of Naina is essayed by Yami Gautam who kidnaps 16 school children. A lot of people speculated that ‘A Thursday’ was a sequel to Naseeruddin Shah’s blockbuster A Wednesday. However, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Yami denied so and had said, “I think the obvious reason people are feeling, you know, is it a ‘spiritual’ sequel is the title, and the fact that of course, it’s Ronnie who’s backing this as well. But to clarify, no it is not a sequel of any kind to A Wednesday”.

