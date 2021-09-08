Neha Dhupia shares glimpse of an adorable 'Mama and Mehr' moment in new photo with daughter.

Neha Dhupia will soon be a mum of two but the actress and host is making sure to live in the moment. Recently, her girl gang threw her a surprise baby shower ahead of the arrival of baby number two and it was all things fun. The shower also saw husband Angad Bedi in attendance and their first child Mehr as well.

On Wednesday, Neha Dhupia shared a throwback photo from that baby shower featuring her and Mehr. The mother-daughter looked all things adorable in the sweet moment that was captured. Calling Mehr her 'crowning glory', Neha can be seen sharing a sweet kiss with her daughter. What also cannot be missed is their floral tiaras.

The mum and daughter can be seen twinning in floral tiaras as they stand next to a cake, balloons and flowers. Neha captioned the photo, "My crowning glory… #tiaragirls #mamaandmehr." Take a look at Neha's photo below:

Last week, Neha had shared a couple of photos from her surprise baby shower. She had said, "I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this … the sweetest “surprise” baby shower….I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off Gaurd… Followed by an evening with our favourite massis in the making. I love you all loads...agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena …here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love , always @sakpataudi @radhika_nihalani @nandini79 @manmeetvohra @anxdhupia @babsdhupia @pdhupia @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi ." Click the link below to see Neha Dhupia's baby shower photos.

