Neha Dhupia shares graffiti artwork of late actor Irrfan Khan & Sridevi painted within 2 Kms of her home; PIC

Neha Dhupia took to social media to share a series of graffiti artworks of late actor Irrfan Khan and Sridevi that were painted in the bylanes of Bandra,Mumbai.

Amid the rising COVID 19 cases, recently, the Mumbai police had announced that all citizens have to stay within 2 Kms of their homes, and keeping this in mind, Neha Dhupia stepped out of her house for some fresh air and what she captured within 2 kilometers of her house was magical. Yes, Neha Dhupia took to social media to share a series of photos featuring some amazing graffiti artworks that were painted and one of these artworks was rather special, as it was a tribute for the late actor Irrfan Khan.

In the caption for the image, Neha Dhupia revealed that these artworks were in a Bandra bylane near her house. She also added the hashtag #within2kms in her caption. The actor shared four graffiti artworks painted on the walls of Bandra bylanes. Alongside Irrfan, there was a beautiful graffiti of late actor , too, and alongside the photos, Neha wrote, “Art in our bylanes ... #RIP ... #legends ... #bandra ... #within2kms…”

Talking about Pika actor Irrfan Khan, he passed away on April 29, 2020 after succumbing to his battle with cancer, and after Irrfan Khan's death, several celebs took to social media to pay their last respects for the late actor. Also, yesterday, it was officially announced that the lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended until July 31 in the wake of the surging cases of Coronavirus.

Check out Neha Dhupia's post here:

