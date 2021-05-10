Neha Dhupia shares ‘Many moods of hubby Angad Bedi’ as she pens heartwarming post on 3rd anniversary

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared pictures from their album and wished each other on their third marriage anniversary.

Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are celebrating three years of togetherness. The couple got married on May 10, 2018, at a hush-hush wedding. Their sudden wedding was a shock for many fans. However, both are not together this time to celebrate their wedding but they wished on social media. They shared pictures on their Instagram and even wrote a very heartwarming post for each other. While the actress talked about the different moods of her husband and wished that she could be with him.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “The many moods of loving you my love.. I wish we were together , I wish we were nt isolated , I wish I could hold you , I wish we could lie down under the shade of a big tree and talk about sweet nothing ... i wish I could watch our baby girl jump on you with uncontrollable excitement... I wish for so much but then again all I wish for is for you and everyone, everywhere to be healthy and happy. Happy anniversary my love ... see you on the other side ... stronger”

The pictures show them lying on the grass and smiling as they pose for the camera. In one of the pictures, she is even kissing his forehead. The couple is blessed with a daughter.

Meanwhile, the Pink actor also wished his wife and shared wedding pictures. He wrote, “yet we are isolated in two different towns away from each other. The hope of seeing you and mehr someday very soon brings a smile on my face in these trying times.’ Many celebrities also wished the couple on their posts.

