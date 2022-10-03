Neha Dhupia shares PICS with her son Guriq as he turns 1: My heart belongs to you today and everyday

Neha Dhupia was recently seen in the short film Good Morning. The film deals with working woman's struggles and the actress has often spoken about it on her social media too. However, today, she can’t stay calm as her little boy Guriq has turned one. The actress, who is a mother of two, has shared a series of pictures on her social handle and also penned a special message for him. Well, other celebrities including Saba Pataudi also wished the little boy.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Happy first birthday our sunshine boy… You taught your mama how to love to and back twice over … my heart that’s so full right now, belongs to you today and everyday rushing back after this post to do what I do best, smother you with kisses and listen to your contagious laugh.” In the pictures, she is seen with her son smiling. Both are looking cute. Well, the actress loves to share her children's pictures on her social media.