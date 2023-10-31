Neha Dhupia shares tribute post for late father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi with PICS ft. Angad Bedi and family

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi’s father and legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi passed away earlier this week on Monday. While the doting daughter-in-law, Neha Dhupia wore a black band on her arms at MAMI, his son Angad dedicated his Gold medal victory at the sprinting championship to honor the departed soul.

The family has been staying strong in these tough times. Taking to social media, Neha Dhupia shared a heartwarming post in the remembrance of his late father-in-law.

Neha Dhupia drops unseen family PICS in late father-in-law's remembrance

Today, on Monday, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and shared several happy and unseen family pictures. The photo features Neha and Angad with their father and mother-in-law, Bishan Singh Bedi and Anju Bedi along with their little kiddos, Mehr and Guriq.

The actress penned a heart-breaking note alongside the post as she expressed, “.. we hold on to everything you gave us … the morals the memories, the love the laughs the lessons, the strength and the sweetness … we have you in our heads, and hearts forever as we inch back n try and get some life into the numbness we feel right now. . . Love you Dad ….(accompanied by a red heart and a heart-break emoji)"

Take a look:

Diving into the pictures shared

The post begins with the picture featuring the late Bishan Singh Bedi having a joyous time with his grandchildren as Neha is sitting beside him. The photo also features their cute little pet. The second photo is a sweet family portrait. In the picture, Angad and Neha can be seen standing behind their parents sitting on the chair.

In a heartwarming photo, Angad plants a loving kiss on his father's head. Up next is Neha sitting on the ground as she strikes a happy pose with her in-laws. In the picture, her mother-in-law is seen standing behind the two.

The next photo is a heart-melting photo while the father-son duo is captured in hearty laughter during a candid moment, followed by Angad’s wedding picture. The next picture displays the sheer love of a grandfather and the last two photos are of the late legendary cricketer captured in a happy candid moment, up next with dashingly posing for the camera.

