Neha Dhupia slays in a black kaftan in THIS throwback video from Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s Sangeet; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony on December 9, this year. The wedding was a private affair attended only by close friends and family members. Moreover, all the attendees also reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement and had to also obey the 'no phone policy' while attending the wedding festivities. However, weeks after the wedding, Neha Dhupia took to social media to share a glimpse of her look from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Sangeet ceremony.

Neha Dhupia opted for a beautiful black velvet kaftan to attend the Sangeet of the Bollywood lovebirds. Her V-neck ensemble featured an embroidered border filled with what appears to be gold beads. While the hot pink borders, gold bead, and circular sequins made her look party-appropriate. Neha Dhupia finished her Sangeet look with a black statement choker and a metallic bracelet. While sharing the video, Neha wrote, “Mere yaar ki shaadi thi … #latepost of the most fun sangeet i have attended … had my dancing shoes on #vickat #ootd.”

Speaking of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story, it all began back when the diva made an appearance on the famous chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 6. Katrina Kaif openly admitted that she would look good opposite actor Vicky Kaushal on the silver screen. Later when Vicky Kaushal graced the show, the Uri star was shown short footage of Katrina’s answer. Enticed by her beauty, Vicky nearly fainted while listening to Katrina’s statement.

Later in 2019, the duo trended big time after being spotted on a dinner date together in the dream city, Mumbai. Photos from the date went insanely viral on social media, thereby sparking romance rumours online. However, until the very last moment, the two didn’t make their relationship official. Only after tying the knot with each other, the two began openly professing their love for each other.

