Neha Dhupia steps out with her son Guriq to spend quality time with him; WATCH

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are proud parents to two kids Mehr and Guriq. The couple got blessed with their first child in November 2018 and welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in October last year. Since then, Neha and Angad have been treating their fans with adorable pictures and videos of their cute children. A few days back, Neha posted an adorable video as she gave a foot massage to her little boy. Sharing the video Neha wrote, “Guess who loves a great #footmassage … @guriqdhupiabedi”

Recently, the paparazzi spotted Neha Dhupia stepping out in the city and she was not alone. The actress was seen with her son Guriq as she decided to spend some quality time with her little munchkin on Thursday. The ‘Chup Chup Ke’ actress was seen dressed in a comfortable white tee teamed up with black joggers and stylish sports shoes. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the actress stepped out of her car with Guriq. The actress was kind enough to stop and pose for the shutterbugs before she headed inside a park.

Click HERE to see.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Neha Dhupia spoke about the stigma associated with breastfeeding in public and why she started 'Freedom to Feed'. Neha said, “August of 2019, when my daughter was about eight months old, and I felt that, you know, because I was breast-feeding my daughter, there were times where I was publicly apologetic about it and then I realized there was no need to be. The only way you can get past it is by normalizing breastfeeding, and not sexualizing it.”

Also Read: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia on breastfeeding and the ‘trigger’ that made her start Freedom to Feed