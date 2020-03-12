Neha Dhupia TROLLED for controversial statements on cheating in relationship during Roadies Revolution episode

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Neha Dhupia, who is currently, seen on Roadies Revolution, sparked controversy and invited trolls after she made a controversial statement about cheating in a relationship.

Neha Dhupia has a knack of hitting the headlines be it for her personal or professional life. From talking about her pregnancy, sharing adorable pictures of her little princess to shooting a short film with Kajol and making a comeback with Roadies Revolution, the diva has been hogging the spotlight quite frequently. In fact, her fans were in awe after she was seen as a gang leader with Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa which was premiered last month. After all, the Chup Chup Ke actress has proved herself as the ultimate boss lady on the show.

But this time, Neha is making the headlines, for not so pleasant reason as she has been trolled mercilessly for her controversial statements about cheating in a relationship during the recent episode of Roadies Revolution. This happened after Neha slammed one of the contestants for slapping his girlfriend for cheating on him with five other men. The actress lashed out at him and emphasised that it was the girl’s choice to be with five at a time. Her statements didn’t go down well with the netizens who have been trolling for being a fake feminist on the show. “@NehaDhupia having 5 boyfriend and it’s her choice, and the problem lies with the loyal boy !! Sasta maal fukna bandh karo dumbhead #dumb_roadies,” a Twitter user wrote. Another user tweeted, “Shame on people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality !!”

Shame on people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality !! https://t.co/z6XWMOFHIj — Baibhab Chakraborty (@Im_baibhab) March 12, 2020

@NehaDhupia having 5 boyfriend and it’s her choice , and the problem lies with the loyal boy !! Sasta maal fukna bandh karo dumbhead #dumb_roadies — pankaj saini (@panku_lucky) March 12, 2020

#NehaDhupia aub tho madam kuch bolne sa phile soch lo nahi tho aisa mems ka chata parega puri zindagi sochna parega pic.twitter.com/GopPPfg6N6 — Imrealkounain (@imrealkounain) March 12, 2020

If a person is dating someone and he/she dates other people at same time thn he/she is 100% characterless .Here I said it. #NehaDhupia — Diksha Sisodia (@dikshasisodiaa) March 12, 2020

