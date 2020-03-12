  1. Home
Neha Dhupia TROLLED for controversial statements on cheating in relationship during Roadies Revolution episode

Neha Dhupia, who is currently, seen on Roadies Revolution, sparked controversy and invited trolls after she made a controversial statement about cheating in a relationship.
6516 reads Mumbai Updated: March 12, 2020 06:00 pm
Neha Dhupia has a knack of hitting the headlines be it for her personal or professional life. From talking about her pregnancy, sharing adorable pictures of her little princess to shooting a short film with Kajol and making a comeback with Roadies Revolution, the diva has been hogging the spotlight quite frequently. In fact, her fans were in awe after she was seen as a gang leader with Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa which was premiered last month. After all, the Chup Chup Ke actress has proved herself as the ultimate boss lady on the show.

But this time, Neha is making the headlines, for not so pleasant reason as she has been trolled mercilessly for her controversial statements about cheating in a relationship during the recent episode of Roadies Revolution. This happened after Neha slammed one of the contestants for slapping his girlfriend for cheating on him with five other men. The actress lashed out at him and emphasised that it was the girl’s choice to be with five at a time. Her statements didn’t go down well with the netizens who have been trolling for being a fake feminist on the show. “@NehaDhupia having 5 boyfriend and it’s her choice, and the problem lies with the loyal boy !! Sasta maal fukna bandh karo dumbhead #dumb_roadies,” a Twitter user wrote. Another user tweeted, “Shame on people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality !!”

Take a look at tweets against Neha Dhupia for her controversial statement:

Anonymous

Not sure about what she meant by "her choice", but slapping is an assualt. Infidelity is not a crime as per law, and they were not married. Again, you can date multiple people at the same time if you are not in an exclusive relationship. Even if you are in an exclusive relationship and she dates other, it is immoral but not illegal, hence not a crime. Him slapping her, is a crime!

Anonymous

what an idiot.... This is the reason I hate femisism

