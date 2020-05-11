Neha Dhupia wishes Angad Bedi on their wedding anniversary; Refers to the Roadies controversy in her post

Neha Dhupia shared amazing pictures with hubby Angad Bedi as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary on 10th May 2020.

One of the most adorable couples of B-town, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia celebrated their second wedding anniversary on 10th May 2020. The two had surprised each other with their hush hush wedding in 2018 and the mushy social media PDA has been making our hearts skip a beat. The couple has a fairytale love story and their happiness is quadrupled with the birth of their daughter Mehr on November 18. Amid the lockdown, Neha has been treating fans with some adorable pictures of her having a gala time with her daughter.

Recently, as the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary, Neha took to Instagram and shared a few loved up pictures with her hubby Angad. But what caught everyone's attention was Neha'a caption. Amid her anniversary post, Neha referred to the Roadies controversy in her caption. She wrote, "Happy anniversary my love ... to two years of togetherness... "Angad is like 1. The love of my life , 2. a suport system, 3. a great father, 4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever.

It's like I have 5 bfs in one...it's my choice." #thosewhoknowknow #nehaangad @thememoryalbum_."

(Also Read: Anniversary Special: Check out interesting facts about Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s love story)

For the uninitiated, the controversy started after an episode of the current season of MTV Roadies Revolution. In the episode, Neha, who is a gang leader, shouted at a male contestant for slapping a girl for allegedly cheating on him with five other boys. Defending the girl, Neha said, "it's her choice." But Neha's comments did not go well with the netizens and they started trolling her and called her 'a fake feminist'.

Check out Neha Dhupia's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×