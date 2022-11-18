Neha Dhupia wishes her baby girl ‘Mehrunissa’ on 4th birthday with UNSEEN dance video at the beach

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are proud parents of two lovely kids- daughter Mehr Bedi Dhupia , and son Guriq. The actors often post the cutest family pictures and videos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their life with their two little munchkins. Today, Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr is celebrating her 4 th birthday, and the actress has shared a lovely post on this occasion. Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram to share a cute video of her dancing with Mehr at the beach, and it is sure to make your day brighter.

The video shows Neha Dhupia in an easy-breezy pink jumpsuit, dancing with her daughter Mehr at the beach. Mehr can be seen looking cute in a blue top and shorts, as she mimics Neha’s dance moves. The mother-daughter duo have a great time dancing together, and sharing this adorable video, Neha penned a lovely birthday wish for her daughter ‘Mehrunissa’. She thanked Mehr for giving her and Angad Bedi the best 4 years of their lives. “Our magical girl Mehr … may you always love in abundance , laugh in the most precious way , live your healthiest best and dance like no one’s watching. Thank you for giving us the 4 best years of our lives … we love you to the moon and back and more our Mehrunissa Elsa Sophia #happybirthday our baby girl @mehrdhupiabedi,” wrote Neha.

The video is just too cute for words, and Neha’s post garnered comments from Soha Ali Khan, Tahira Kashyap, Sophie Choudry and many others who wished Mehr a happy birthday. Check out the post below.