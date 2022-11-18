Neha Dhupia wishes her baby girl ‘Mehrunissa’ on 4th birthday with UNSEEN dance video at the beach
As Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr is celebrating her 4th birthday today, the actress shared a cute dance video to wish her. Soha Ali Khan also wished her by posting a picture of Mehr and Inaaya.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are proud parents of two lovely kids- daughter Mehr Bedi Dhupia, and son Guriq. The actors often post the cutest family pictures and videos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their life with their two little munchkins. Today, Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr is celebrating her 4th birthday, and the actress has shared a lovely post on this occasion. Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram to share a cute video of her dancing with Mehr at the beach, and it is sure to make your day brighter.
Neha Dhupia’s birthday wish for daughter Mehr
The video shows Neha Dhupia in an easy-breezy pink jumpsuit, dancing with her daughter Mehr at the beach. Mehr can be seen looking cute in a blue top and shorts, as she mimics Neha’s dance moves. The mother-daughter duo have a great time dancing together, and sharing this adorable video, Neha penned a lovely birthday wish for her daughter ‘Mehrunissa’. She thanked Mehr for giving her and Angad Bedi the best 4 years of their lives. “Our magical girl Mehr … may you always love in abundance , laugh in the most precious way , live your healthiest best and dance like no one’s watching. Thank you for giving us the 4 best years of our lives … we love you to the moon and back and more our Mehrunissa Elsa Sophia #happybirthday our baby girl @mehrdhupiabedi,” wrote Neha.
The video is just too cute for words, and Neha’s post garnered comments from Soha Ali Khan, Tahira Kashyap, Sophie Choudry and many others who wished Mehr a happy birthday. Check out the post below.
Soha Ali Khan wishes Mehr by sharing a picture with Inaaya
Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan also addressed Mehr as ‘Mehrunissa’ and wished her by posting an unseen picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with Mehr. The picture shows them hugging each other, and Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Happy birthday Mehrunissa.” Meanwhile, Neha re-shared Soha’s Instagram story and wrote, “This friendship over 4 years and 3 generations,” along with a heart emoji. Have a look!
Angad Bedi also wished his daughter Mehr and shared a picture with her on his Instagram story. “Happy 4th my Mehrunissa,” he wrote, while also thanking the photographer for capturing the special moment.
