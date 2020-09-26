  1. Home
Neha Dhupia wishes mother Babli Dhupia on her birthday with an adorable post; PHOTOS

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet birthday post for her mother Babli Dhupia. The actress shared throwback photos along with an emotional note for her mom.
16742 reads Mumbai
Neha Dhupia wishes mother Babli Dhupia on her birthday with an adorable post; PHOTOS
Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia loves to keep her fans hooked with her latest feeds. The actress often shares pictures and videos of her daily routine. Today, Neha took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable birthday post for her mother Babli Dhupia. Along with the post, the actress has shared two beautiful throwback pictures from her wedding celebrations. Neha Dhupia got married to former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi’s son and actor Angad Bedi in 2018 in a low-key ceremony.

The actress penned a sweet and touching note for her mom as she dropped throwback photos from her wedding ceremony with her. While sharing the birthday post along with a few clicks, Neha wrote, "Happy birthday माँ .. words fall short ... I love you soooo much my mama @babsdhupia ... and we love you sooo much our Mimi I wish we were together and celebrating this special day ... Koi na ... agli vaari #happybirthdayma"

Check out Neha Dhupia’s latest post here:

Yesterday, the actress took to her Twitter handle to wish her father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi on his 74th birthday. She has shared a picture of Bishan Bedi with his granddaughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. In the caption, Neha wrote, “Dad you really are the finest, purest and bravest .... #happybirthday dad @BishanBedi dher saara pyaar.” 

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's little munchkin Mehr completed 22 months recently. 

Neha Dhupia has been hosting a celebrity interview podcast called No Filter Neha and she also appears as a judge on the popular show MTV Roadies. While her husband Angad last appeared in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which was released on Netflix in August 2020.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Neha Dhupia turns photographer for Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr; Calls it the shape of her heart

Credits :Neha Dhupia Instagram

