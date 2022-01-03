Neha Dhupia's vacay with Angad Bedi & kids in Goa is absolute family goals; WATCH

For the New Year weekend, a lot of B-Town celebs flew out of town to celebrate the beginning of 2022 with their loved ones. While certain stars such as Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani chose international destinations such as the Maldives, others like Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter chose weekend getaway locations in India like Ranthambore. Coming to the star we’ll focus in this article, Neha Dhupia went on a family vacay with hubby Angad Bedi and her toddlers to India’s most sought-after vacay destination. Yes, you know it, they went to Goa!

The ‘Chup Chup Ke’ actress is having the time of her life on their beach vacation. She shared numerous glimpses of their time at Goa with her Instagram family. She posted a reel featuring herself with Angad Bedi and kids, where the parents could be seen having a gala time with the babies at the pool. On the other hand, on her Insta stories too she gave a lot of insight into their trip. In one of the stories, Mehr, Neha and Angad’s eldest, could be seen cutely building a sandcastle. Neha also shared a beautiful sunset pic with us. Well, what can we say - she is giving us real Goa cravings now!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot at a private ceremony on 10 May 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Mehr Dhupia Bedi in November that same year. Three years later, in 2021 they couple gave birth to their second child. Neha is quite active on Insta and often posts super sweet family pictures.

