Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet release reprised version of the song 'Do Gallan'

Published on Nov 04, 2021 09:58 AM IST
   
Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are quite excited about their new song 'Do Gallan' that releases on Diwali.After four collaborations back to back with 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar', 'Khad Tenu Main Dassa', 'Nehu Da Vyah' and 'Ex Calling', Neha is again working with her husband and musician Rohanpreet for the new song.

Penned and composed by Garry Sandhu, with music by Rajat Nagpal and directed by Rajan Bir, 'Do Gallan' is a duet by the young couple.

Talking about the song, Neha said, "I'm happy that Rohanpreet and I sang 'Do Gallan' after 'Khad Tenu Main Dassa'. It was one of the most special songs in our discography. The listeners have blessed us with so much love for each of our songs so far, I hope the streak continues with 'Do Gallan'."

Adding to that, Rohanpreet said, "It's amazing that our song 'Do Gallan' releases on Diwali. The excitement that precedes the release of each song is one of the best things about us singing together."

Presented by Anshul Garg at Desi Music Factory, 'Do Gallan' will be available on all streaming platforms from November 4.

Credits: I.A.N.S


