Neha Kakkar gifts 2 lakh to a musician in need

Singer Neha Kakkar was so moved on hearing a musician's story while shooting for "Indian Idol" season 11 that she decided to gift him Rs 2 lakh.
5068 reads Mumbai
Neha Kakkar gifts 2 lakh to a musician in needNeha Kakkar gifts 2 lakh to a musician in need
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the show's contestants, Sunny Hindustani, performed with musician Roshan Ali, who used to play with the late legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. After a while, due to his health, he had to leave the singer's team. His life story made Neha emotional. She decided to gift him Rs 2 lakh as aid.

Her fellow judge Himesh Reshammiya appreciated Sunny and said: "You are an example for all reality show contestants. Although you don't have any professional training, you still sing so professionally, which is remarkable." Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani also judges "Indian Idol" along with Neha and Himesh.

ALSO READ:  The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek takes a jibe at Neha Kakkar; Compares her with Archana Puran Singh

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement