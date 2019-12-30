Neha Kakkar gifts 2 lakh to a musician in need
One of the show's contestants, Sunny Hindustani, performed with musician Roshan Ali, who used to play with the late legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. After a while, due to his health, he had to leave the singer's team. His life story made Neha emotional. She decided to gift him Rs 2 lakh as aid.
Her fellow judge Himesh Reshammiya appreciated Sunny and said: "You are an example for all reality show contestants. Although you don't have any professional training, you still sing so professionally, which is remarkable." Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani also judges "Indian Idol" along with Neha and Himesh.
Watch our very own #MrWorld @rohit_khandelwal77 giving me a surprise Tonite in #IndianIdol at 8 pm. Only on @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial #PuchdaHiNahin #NehaKakkar #RohitKhandelwal . P.S. @adityanarayanofficial Ka Reaction Dekho #AdityaNarayan #ShaadiSpecial #IndianIdol11
